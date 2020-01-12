NWF Group (LON:NWF) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of NWF Group (LON:NWF) in a research report report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of NWF Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

NWF stock opened at GBX 178 ($2.34) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 167.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 165.45. NWF Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 128 ($1.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 192.32 ($2.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $86.78 million and a PE ratio of 12.81.

About NWF Group

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

