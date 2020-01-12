NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ:NXTD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ:NXTD) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned NXT-ID an industry rank of 109 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NXTD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of NXT-ID from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NXT-ID in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of NXTD opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.33. NXT-ID has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51.

NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter. NXT-ID had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 90.45%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NXT-ID stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ:NXTD) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,389 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.40% of NXT-ID worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXT-ID Company Profile

Nxt-ID, Inc, a security technology company, engages in the development of products and solutions for security, healthcare, financial technology, and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. It offers non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems (PERS), including landline and cell-based options; the Fit Pay Trusted Payment Manager Platform (TPMP) that provides IoT and wearable devices with contactless payment capabilities and full digital wallet functionality; World Ventures Flye SmartCard, a smartcard customized for WorldVentures, the travel company; and Fit Pay General Purpose Reloadable Mastercard, which offers prepaid capabilities on wearable devices connected to the TPMP.

