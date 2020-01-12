Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 804,200 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the December 15th total of 560,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 505,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orange currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Orange alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orange by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 43,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,746 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orange by 63.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 26,778 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Orange by 12.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Orange by 32.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 177,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 43,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Orange by 249.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 147,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Orange stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.33. Orange has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $16.80.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.