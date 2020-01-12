OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrganiGram from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded OrganiGram from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. AltaCorp Capital cut OrganiGram from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on OrganiGram in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.10 price objective for the company. Finally, Paradigm Capital set a $8.50 price objective on OrganiGram and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. OrganiGram has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.80.

NASDAQ:OGI opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $8.44.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of OrganiGram by 17.4% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 28,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in OrganiGram by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in OrganiGram by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

