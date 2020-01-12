Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) PT Raised to GBX 515

Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 515 ($6.77) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 575 ($7.56) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.97) target price on shares of Pagegroup in a report on Wednesday. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 635 ($8.35) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 470 ($6.18) to GBX 515 ($6.77) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Investec started coverage on shares of Pagegroup in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 530 ($6.97) target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 511.67 ($6.73).

Shares of PAGE opened at GBX 470 ($6.18) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 501.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 463.34. Pagegroup has a 1 year low of GBX 354.50 ($4.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 549.50 ($7.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.91.

In related news, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 3,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 464 ($6.10), for a total value of £17,093.76 ($22,485.87).

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

