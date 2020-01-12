Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $15.85 million for the quarter. Park Electrochemical had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 181.69%.

Shares of PKE opened at $16.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.04. Park Electrochemical has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $23.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Park Electrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

