Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (PATI) to Issue — Dividend of $0.15 on January 30th

Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, January 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Patriot Transportation stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average of $18.00. Patriot Transportation has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $68.74 million, a P/E ratio of 56.97 and a beta of -0.12.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Patriot Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Patriot Transportation Company Profile

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, engages in the transportation business. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, and liquid chemicals.

