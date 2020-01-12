Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 310 ($4.08) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CAPC. HSBC downgraded shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 301 ($3.96) to GBX 265 ($3.49) in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 279 ($3.67) to GBX 270 ($3.55) in a report on Friday, November 29th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.08) price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 250.89 ($3.30).

Shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC stock opened at GBX 255.90 ($3.37) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 254.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 232.30. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 181.40 ($2.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 275 ($3.62). The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.90. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of -12.99.

In related news, insider Ian Hawksworth sold 215,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.31), for a total value of £543,495.96 ($714,938.12).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in London; and Earls Court, a mixed-use development estate in London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

