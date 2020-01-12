PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PUGOY. Zacks Investment Research lowered PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR stock opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. PEUGEOT SA/ADR has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $30.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.45.

PEUGEOT SA/ADR Company Profile

Peugeot SA manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment and Finance.

