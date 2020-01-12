Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PM. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

Shares of PM opened at $87.46 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $67.83 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.09. The firm has a market cap of $137.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

