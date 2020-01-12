Playtech (LON:PTEC) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank

Playtech (LON:PTEC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 471 ($6.20) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 425 ($5.59). Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PTEC. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 485 ($6.38) price objective (down previously from GBX 535 ($7.04)) on shares of Playtech in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.59) price objective on shares of Playtech in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Playtech to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 390 ($5.13) in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.59) price objective on shares of Playtech in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 481.38 ($6.33).

PTEC stock opened at GBX 401.60 ($5.28) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 4.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 392.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 407.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.60, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Playtech has a 1 year low of GBX 352.90 ($4.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 462.30 ($6.08).

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients.

