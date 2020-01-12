PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2019 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued an update on its FY 2019

After-Hours earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.13-2.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.12. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.16-2.26 EPS.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $49.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average is $50.35. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $40.06 and a 1 year high of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $433.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.33 million. PNM Resources had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.3075 dividend. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PNM shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. PNM Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

