Premier Miton Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.75 (LON:PMI)

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) declared a dividend on Friday, January 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:PMI opened at GBX 177.50 ($2.33) on Friday. Premier Miton Group has a 1 year low of GBX 150 ($1.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 192 ($2.53). The firm has a market cap of $280.30 million and a P/E ratio of 17.07.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their target price on Premier Miton Group from GBX 212 ($2.79) to GBX 229 ($3.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, insider Robert Charles Lumsden Colthorpe purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £15,600 ($20,520.92).

