Premier Oil (LON:PMO) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Premier Oil (LON:PMO) to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.04) price objective on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.71) price objective on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Premier Oil from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 144.29 ($1.90).

LON PMO opened at GBX 114.40 ($1.50) on Wednesday. Premier Oil has a 52-week low of GBX 64.48 ($0.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 120.70 ($1.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $951.28 million and a P/E ratio of 6.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 94.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.31.

In other Premier Oil news, insider Richard Rose purchased 302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £298.98 ($393.29). Insiders acquired 596 shares of company stock valued at $54,876 over the last three months.

Premier Oil Company Profile

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

