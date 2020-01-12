PROXIMUS/ADR (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PROXIMUS/ADR (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ABN Amro lowered shares of PROXIMUS/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

BGAOY stock opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. PROXIMUS/ADR has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.81.

PROXIMUS/ADR Company Profile

Proximus PLC, a telecommunication and ICT company, provides telephony, Internet, television, and network-based ICT services to the residential, enterprise, and public markets in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Wholesale Unit (WU), Technology Unit (TEC), International Carrier Services (ICS), and Staff and Support (S&S) segments.

