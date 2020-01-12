Pure Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 12th. Pure has a total market cap of $1,450.00 and $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pure coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pure has traded 49.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pure alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.72 or 0.00793033 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00037511 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005510 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000177 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00001094 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000049 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pure Profile

Pure (PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pure’s official website is purexalt.io. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin.

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.