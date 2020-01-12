PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

PureTech Health (LON:PRTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PRTC. Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of PureTech Health from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of PRTC opened at GBX 279 ($3.67) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.14. The firm has a market cap of $796.19 million and a PE ratio of -99.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 284.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 265.19. PureTech Health has a 12-month low of GBX 155.50 ($2.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 335 ($4.41).

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

