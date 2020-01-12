PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases FY 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.45-9.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.45. PVH also updated its Q4 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 1.79-1.79 EPS.

PVH stock opened at $100.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.48. PVH has a 12-month low of $67.41 and a 12-month high of $134.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. PVH had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PVH will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PVH from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on PVH from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on PVH from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $98.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. PVH has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.68.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

