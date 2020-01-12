Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Q BioMed Inc. is a biomedical acceleration and development company. It focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. Q BioMed Inc. is based in New York. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Q BioMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

OTCMKTS:QBIO opened at $1.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07. Q BioMed has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $2.54.

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Analysts predict that Q BioMed will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Q BioMed

Q BioMed Inc, a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride SR89, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of bone cancer pain therapies. It is also developing Man-01, a pre-clinical lead candidate for the treatment of primary open angle glaucoma; BM-001 for the treatment of rare pediatric nonverbal autism spectrum disorder; and Uttroside-B for liver cancer.

