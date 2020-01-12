Qtum (QTUM) Price Up 6.9% This Week

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $170.42 million and approximately $294.79 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $1.77 or 0.00021712 BTC on major exchanges including GOPAX, Bleutrade, Coindeal and Crex24. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005243 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000576 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,054,448 coins and its circulating supply is 96,304,428 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bleutrade, ABCC, Coinnest, LiteBit.eu, Iquant, Exrates, Ovis, HitBTC, Bitbns, Binance, Livecoin, OTCBTC, BCEX, Coinone, Bit-Z, HBUS, Bibox, Allcoin, Liqui, Bitfinex, Poloniex, LBank, Huobi, CoinEgg, Coinrail, GOPAX, OKEx, Liquid, Crex24, Kucoin, DigiFinex, Upbit, Coinsuper, Coindeal, Cobinhood, CoinEx, ZB.COM, EXX, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Bithumb, BitForex, DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

