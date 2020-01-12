QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho upgraded QUALCOMM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM opened at $90.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $94.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.86.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,602. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $689,138.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,233.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,744 shares of company stock worth $9,631,265 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 49.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,136,722 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,672,850,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686,131 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,405.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,560,171 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $879,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792,248 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 126.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,465,753 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,176,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648,635 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,900,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,599,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 921.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,942 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $165,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,729 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.