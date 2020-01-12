Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Swann dropped their price target on shares of Radius Health from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 price target on shares of Radius Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Shares of RDUS stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. Radius Health has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $29.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.15.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.15. Radius Health had a negative net margin of 98.22% and a negative return on equity of 929.94%. The firm had revenue of $46.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Radius Health will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,881,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,278,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Radius Health by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 16,474 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Radius Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Radius Health by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 512,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after acquiring an additional 16,126 shares during the period.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

