Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Shares Up 0.9%

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.65 and last traded at $38.62, 6,275,813 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 67% from the average session volume of 3,750,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.27.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.4132 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 27,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

