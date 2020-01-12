Redrow (LON:RDW) Price Target Raised to GBX 860

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 860 ($11.31) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RDW. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.79) price target (up from GBX 815 ($10.72)) on shares of Redrow in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.75) price target on shares of Redrow in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Redrow from GBX 728 ($9.58) to GBX 704 ($9.26) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.75) price target on shares of Redrow in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 748.10 ($9.84).

RDW stock opened at GBX 760 ($10.00) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 714.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 618.34. Redrow has a fifty-two week low of GBX 528 ($6.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 772 ($10.16). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

In other news, insider John F. Tutte acquired 28,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £24,859.12 ($32,700.76). Also, insider Graham Cope sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 664 ($8.73), for a total value of £996,000 ($1,310,181.53).

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

