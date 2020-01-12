Redrow (LON:RDW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Redrow (LON:RDW) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 665 ($8.75) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RDW. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Redrow from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 710 ($9.34) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.79) target price (up from GBX 815 ($10.72)) on shares of Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Redrow from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 840 ($11.05) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Redrow from GBX 728 ($9.58) to GBX 704 ($9.26) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 748.10 ($9.84).

Shares of Redrow stock opened at GBX 760 ($10.00) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 714.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 618.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05. Redrow has a 12-month low of GBX 528 ($6.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 772 ($10.16).

In related news, insider Graham Cope sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 664 ($8.73), for a total transaction of £996,000 ($1,310,181.53). Also, insider John F. Tutte bought 28,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £24,859.12 ($32,700.76).

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

