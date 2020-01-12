Revolution Bars Group’s (RBG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RBG. FinnCap reiterated a corporate rating on shares of Revolution Bars Group in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.32) price objective on shares of Revolution Bars Group in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of LON:RBG opened at GBX 80.50 ($1.06) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 68.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.05. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 million and a PE ratio of -7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.73. Revolution Bars Group has a 52-week low of GBX 60 ($0.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 126.80 ($1.67).

About Revolution Bars Group

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. The company operates 76 bars, including 59 bars under the Revolution and 17 under the Revolución de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

