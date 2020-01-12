RHI Magnesita’s (RHIM) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) in a research note released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,400 ($57.88) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($77.61) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 5,700 ($74.98) to GBX 4,540 ($59.72) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RHI Magnesita currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 5,185 ($68.21).

LON RHIM opened at GBX 3,698 ($48.65) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.90. RHI Magnesita has a 52-week low of GBX 3,134.04 ($41.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,020 ($66.04). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,820.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,099.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.45.

In related news, insider Stefan Borgas bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,452 ($45.41) per share, for a total transaction of £93,204 ($122,604.58).

RHI Magnesita Company Profile

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates through Steel and Industrial segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

