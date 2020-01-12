Robert Walters’ (RWA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Robert Walters (LON:RWA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

LON:RWA opened at GBX 562 ($7.39) on Thursday. Robert Walters has a one year low of GBX 428.20 ($5.63) and a one year high of GBX 676 ($8.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 546.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 537.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.34 million and a P/E ratio of 12.06.

Robert Walters Company Profile

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy solutions worldwide. The company offers permanent, temporary, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

