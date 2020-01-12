Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades National Grid (LON:NG) to Neutral

National Grid (LON:NG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 950 ($12.50) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.60% from the company’s current price.

NG has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 980 ($12.89) price objective on shares of National Grid and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 960 ($12.63) price target on shares of National Grid and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.84) price target (up from GBX 840 ($11.05)) on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 892 ($11.73) to GBX 927 ($12.19) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 957.08 ($12.59).

NG opened at GBX 935 ($12.30) on Friday. National Grid has a twelve month low of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 969.80 ($12.76). The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 925.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 879.27. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion and a PE ratio of 21.74.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

