Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) to Sector Perform

Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Pagegroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Pagegroup stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. Pagegroup has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $7.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $5.84.

About Pagegroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

