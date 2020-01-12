Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Marston’s (LON:MARS) to Sector Perform

Marston’s (LON:MARS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 130 ($1.71) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 120 ($1.58). Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MARS. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marston’s from GBX 127 ($1.67) to GBX 132 ($1.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 118.56 ($1.56).

Get Marston's alerts:

Shares of LON:MARS opened at GBX 121.20 ($1.59) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 127.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 121.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Marston’s has a one year low of GBX 92.55 ($1.22) and a one year high of GBX 133.80 ($1.76). The stock has a market capitalization of $800.36 million and a PE ratio of -43.29.

About Marston’s

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.