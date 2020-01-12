Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for DCC (LON:DCC)

DCC (LON:DCC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 7,108 ($93.50) price target on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 7,108 ($93.50) price target on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on DCC from GBX 8,120 ($106.81) to GBX 8,320 ($109.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,037.56 ($105.73).

DCC stock opened at GBX 6,506 ($85.58) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,509.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,824.96. DCC has a 52 week low of GBX 6,110 ($80.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,558.30 ($112.58). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.35.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

