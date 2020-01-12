Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Royal Mail (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 315 ($4.14) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Royal Mail to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 225 ($2.96) in a report on Friday, November 29th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 208 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 211.54 ($2.78).

Get Royal Mail alerts:

RMG opened at GBX 220.80 ($2.90) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 224.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 215.82. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of GBX 186.80 ($2.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 308.50 ($4.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84.

In related news, insider Rico Back acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £702,000 ($923,441.20). Insiders have bought 300,083 shares of company stock valued at $70,219,890 over the last three months.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.