SafeCoin Reaches Market Cap of $534,160.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0193 or 0.00000236 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a market cap of $534,160.00 and $106.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00052194 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00796609 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00032933 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00208476 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004500 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00078899 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001686 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

