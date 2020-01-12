Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Short Interest Down 75.4% in December

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 553,900 shares, a decline of 75.4% from the December 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 433,167 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 211,938 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter valued at $442,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 20.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 43.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 713,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 214,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 8.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,023,622 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,605,000 after purchasing an additional 756,744 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAND stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $7.67.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAND. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $11.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

