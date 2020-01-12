Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, B. Riley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.68.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

SAR opened at $26.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.65. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $27.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.88.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 68.38% and a return on equity of 9.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saratoga Investment news, insider (Tony) Kiernan Anthony purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,681,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Saratoga Investment by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in Saratoga Investment by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.