Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Short Interest Update

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the December 15th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ SMIT opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. Schmitt Industries has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The company has a market cap of $15.18 million, a PE ratio of 52.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Schmitt Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Walter Brown Pistor sold 509,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $1,655,325.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

About Schmitt Industries

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise Schmitt Dynamic Balance System, which consists of a vibration sensor, a computer control unit, and a balance head; SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time.

