SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) PT Raised to GBX 3,150

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,150 ($41.44) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,230 ($42.49) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,510 ($46.17) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 3,250 ($42.75) price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,134.11 ($41.23).

Get SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 alerts:

LON:SDR opened at GBX 3,268 ($42.99) on Friday. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 12-month low of GBX 2,508 ($32.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,456 ($45.46). The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,308.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,074.86.

In other SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 news, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 41,641 shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,257 ($42.84), for a total transaction of £1,356,247.37 ($1,784,066.52). Also, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 75,000 shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,371 ($44.34), for a total value of £2,528,250 ($3,325,769.53).

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.