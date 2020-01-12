Sensyne Health’s (SENS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Sensyne Health (LON:SENS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 262 ($3.45) price target on shares of Sensyne Health in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sensyne Health in a report on Thursday.

Shares of LON SENS opened at GBX 59 ($0.78) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.86 million and a PE ratio of -3.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 75.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 119.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 13.81 and a current ratio of 13.92. Sensyne Health has a one year low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a one year high of GBX 190 ($2.50).

About Sensyne Health

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

