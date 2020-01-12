Sentient Coin (SEN) Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last Week

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Sentient Coin has a market capitalization of $739,096.00 and $28,259.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sentient Coin has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. One Sentient Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00052069 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.08 or 0.00797271 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00037547 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00208004 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004491 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00078606 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001686 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Sentient Coin Coin Profile

Sentient Coin (SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,761,671,080 coins and its circulating supply is 1,351,671,081 coins. Sentient Coin’s official website is consensus.ai. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentient Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

