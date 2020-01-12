Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0988 per share on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of SJR.B opened at C$26.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion and a PE ratio of 18.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.78. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of C$24.68 and a twelve month high of C$28.10.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

In related news, Director Richard R. Green sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.59, for a total transaction of C$797,670.00.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

