Short Interest in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Rises By 43.3%

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the December 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of AWRE opened at $3.50 on Friday. Aware has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $4.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Aware from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

In other Aware news, major shareholder Ronin Capital, Llc bought 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $45,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 63,699 shares of company stock worth $188,639 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Aware by 2.6% in the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 196,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aware by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 486,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aware in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aware by 1.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 13,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Aware Company Profile

Aware, Inc provides software and services for the biometrics industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs), biometric enrollment SDKs and application program interfaces (APIs), identity text analytics SDK – Inquire, biometric services platform – BioSP, and cluster-based matching platform – Astra; and integrated solutions comprising Knomi, AwareABIS, WebEnroll, and Indigo, as well as biometric applications that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometric images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data.

