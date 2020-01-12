Short Interest in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Declines By 17.3%

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,170,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the December 15th total of 6,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $77.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.66. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $56.14 and a 12 month high of $81.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.56.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $166.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.26 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 31.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 157.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 75.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter worth approximately $759,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLNT. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.46.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.