Short Interest in Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) Grows By 42.7%

Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the December 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, insider Christopher Heery purchased 2,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $30,018.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 7.5% in the second quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 1,083,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,362,000 after purchasing an additional 75,361 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 511.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 531,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 469.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 352,010 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTIL opened at $14.70 on Friday. Precision BioSciences has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.05.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 78.51% and a negative net margin of 423.14%. Equities analysts predict that Precision BioSciences will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

