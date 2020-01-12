Short Interest in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Drops By 34.1%

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the December 15th total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SFST opened at $41.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Southern First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.33.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $21.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.89 million.

Several research firms have commented on SFST. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, President F Justin Strickland sold 4,996 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $202,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 82,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,639.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tecumseh Hooper, Jr. sold 1,850 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $79,846.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,076.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,199 in the last 90 days. 10.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 139,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 65,235 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

