Short Interest in Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) Decreases By 50.6%

Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the December 15th total of 184,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 323.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19,482 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 1,177.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 20,970 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the second quarter worth about $119,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SURF shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of SURF opened at $2.37 on Friday. Surface Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 7.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a negative net margin of 176.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surface Oncology will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

