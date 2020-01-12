Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.90-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $850-870 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $873.29 million.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 0.77. Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $31.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.08.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.40 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

SMPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simply Good Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Simply Good Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.43.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo acquired 16,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.42 per share, for a total transaction of $398,778.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,978.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Kilts acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,723,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 737,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150,282.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 86,643 shares of company stock worth $2,129,634 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

