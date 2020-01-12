Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.40 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.90-0.95 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $24.02 on Friday. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $31.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 6.65.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMPL. Zacks Investment Research cut Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

In other news, Director James M. Kilts bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $1,723,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 737,217 shares in the company, valued at $18,150,282.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo bought 16,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.42 per share, for a total transaction of $398,778.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 465,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,371,978.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 86,643 shares of company stock worth $2,129,634. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

