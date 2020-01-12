Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the December 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Solitario Zinc stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) by 1,093.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,773 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Solitario Zinc worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of Solitario Zinc stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. Solitario Zinc has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $0.54.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $1.00 target price on Solitario Zinc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Solitario Zinc Company Profile

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

