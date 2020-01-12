Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) Short Interest Up 50.3% in December

Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 371,500 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the December 15th total of 247,200 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 149,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SONM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonim Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Sonim Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

In related news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, acquired 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $56,865.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Sonim Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,083,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,209,000. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SONM opened at $3.61 on Friday. Sonim Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $28.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

